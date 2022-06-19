Malayalam
When 1983 met 2003: Anju Bobby George shares selfie with Kapil Dev

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 19, 2022 01:42 PM IST
Anju and Kapil
Anju and Kapil click a selfie. Photo: Twitter@anjubobbygeorg1
India's lone athletics World Championship medallist Anju Bobby George caught up with cricket legend Kapil Dev after a few years on Sunday.

Anju, who is also the vice-president of the Athletics Federation of India, took to Twitter on Sunday to share the selfie with the 1983 World Cup-winning captain.

"1983 and 2003 flying together from Delhi to Bangalore. It was a surprise meeting after a few years @therealkapildev," tweeted Anju.

Anju won the long jump bronze medal in the 2003 Paris Worlds, while Kapil's Devils upset the West Indies as the country won the ODI World Cup for the first time in 1983. 

