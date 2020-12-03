Kerala's first Jeep Wrangler Rubicon sports a No. 1 number plate worth Rs.6.25 lakh

Thrissur: There are only three Jeep Wrangler Rubicons you can spot in the entire state of Kerala yet.

The first Rubicon which was delivered in Kerala is in Thrissur, sporting a majestic No. 1 on its number plate acquired through a heated auction participated by both NRI and resident business magnets.

The winner was Dr. Praveen Rana, Managing Director of Thrissur-based business consulting firm Safe and Strong Business Consultants.

As many know, there were only 20 Rubicons produced in the second batch and it's no wonder, the state's first owner wanted to adorn it with a No. 1 number plate. More than a business consultant, Dr. Praveen Rana is a film producer, director and actor too.

Anan, the first movie he produced-directed has completed shooting.

Praveen says the SUV is the best in class off-road SUV in India now. "It was my love for adventure that made me choose this unique star. With 268 bhp power for 400 NM torque, Unicon has got four 2.0 L turbo petrol engines with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The man has got 217 mm ground clearance as well - best match for our Thrissur, the land of Poorams and tall elephants," Praveen explains.

The higher approach, break over and departure angles, new black fender flares, hood lights are also there in the 2020 model while using the electronic sway-bar locking differential, off-roading performance also is enhanced. As in other Wranglers, the hardtop is removable. Doors are also easily dismantlable and refitable while its mud tyres with 17 inch alloy wheels make Rubicon a lot safer.

Praveen is looking forward to a Mumbai trip in the new Rubicon, through the Western Ghats covering Konkan and Lonavala.