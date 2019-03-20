Shrikumar Menon reveals truth behind 'Comrade' project with Mohanlal

Director V A Shrikumar Menon has opened up on rumours regarding his association with scriptwriter Harikrishan for a project starring Mohanlal.

The posters of the movie title 'Comrade' was doing its rounds on social media and fans went on a frenzy thinking he has announced his next project, a political thriller after the trio's 'Odiyan'.

However, Shrikumar took to Facebook to explain that this was a project he had in mind before 'Odiyan', which he had eventually dropped. The images that were circulating were concept sketches of it drawn some time ago. He said it was common to discuss some projects and drop them later.

Shrikumar clarified that even Mohanal was ignorant on this and that whoever spread this news has violated work ethics. The director also requested not to spread such lies.

