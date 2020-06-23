Lijo Jose Pellissery's next is 'A', shares first look poster

Looks like it's revival time for Malayalam movie industry. Post the lockdown phase, many filmmakers announced their latest venture. Among them is director Lijo Jose Pellissery.

He shared the first look poster of his next project titled 'A'.

Going by the poster, it seems Lijo is preparing for something that he haven't tried before. He also revealed that the shooting will begin from July 1 though he did not mention anything regarding the cast.

A day before, Lijo had also put a post on his Facebook page regarding his next movie. “Njan Oru Cinema Pidikkan Pokuvada, Aaraada Thadayan (I am going to shoot a film, who would dare stop me?),” he wrote and many felt that it was his indirect reaction to the verbal friction existing between various groups on the idea of re-starting film shoots in the industry.

The Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) earlier stated that new films should not be shot now since there are many films pending release. They wanted that all the films, 66 in total should release first before new films starts rolling.

On Monday, Khalid Rahman began shooting his yet-to-be-titled movie starring Rajisha Vijayan and Shine Tom Chacko in Kochi. The shooting of Malayalam movie Tsunami too had began last week while post-production works of many movies too had kick-started following health protocols from the government.