Dileep and July 4 connection: Fans trend #GoldenDayOfDileep on Twitter

There is a deep connection between actor Dileep and July 4. Well, the date proved lucky for him years back and so he continued to follow it up.

Dileep is a believer in the zodiac and it was told to him that the day would bring him luck.

On July 4, 2001, he got his first solo hit with Ee Parakkum Thalika and the very next year, he got a blockbuster with Meesamadhavan. With back-to- back hits in two years with release on the same day, Dileep decided that he would ensure his films release on July 4 in the coming years as well.

Thus, he stuck to the day in 2003 with CID Moosa and in 2005 with Pandippada.

Later, Dileep even titled one of his films by Joshy as July 4. However, the film could release only on July 5 and the film turned out to a flop.

This year, on Saturday, fans of the actor have been trending #GoldenDayOfDileep, sharing interesting facts of the actor.

Dileep married Kavya Madhavan, his co-star of several popular movies on November 25, 2016, in a hush-hush ceremony held in Kochi. The couple welcomed their daughter Mahalakshmi on October 19, 2018.