Akshay, Dhanush and Sara to resume 'Atrangi Re' shoot

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are all set to resume shooting in October for their upcoming co-starrer.

The film, Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re, will follow a shooting schedule across Madurai, Delhi and Mumbai.

"During this lockdown, I've taken out a lot of time to prepare for the upcoming schedules of ‘Atrangi Re'. I'm really excited to start the next schedule, which is planned to happen in Madurai, October onwards, and then with Akshay for a month in Delhi and Mumbai, with all safety precautions in place, of course," Rai shared.

Sara and Dhanush had already finished the film's first schedule in Varanasi before the lockdown.

Written by Himanshu Sharma, "Atrangi Re" is slated to open in 2021.