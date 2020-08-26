{{head.currentUpdate}}

Yash's KGF Chapter 2 resumes shooting, Prakash Raj joins set

Actor Prakash Raj said that he started shooting following lockdown guidlines. He began shooting for KGF: Chapter 2 on Wednesday. Prakash himself tweeted the photos from the sets talking with director Prashanth Neel.

The shooting for the second part is taking place at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium. Prakash Raj was not a part of KGF and it is yet to be seen what character he's playing.

While Yash plays the lead, actor Sanjay Dutt will be essaying the antagonist. It is to be noted that Sanju has announced that he is taking a break from work after being diagnosed with lung cancer on August 11. There have been reports suggesting that the same sequences will now be shot with a duplicate of Sanjay Dutt as the team doesn't want to compromise on the release and quality of the film with his absence.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action thriller has been backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner.

