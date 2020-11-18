Netrikann teaser: Nayanthara fights against serial killer

The teaser of Nayanthara-starrer Netrikann was released by the makers on the occasion of lady superstar’s birthday. Nayanthara is celebrating her 36th birthday. The teaser promises to be a nail-biting thriller where Nayanthara plays a blind woman.

The teaser

Looks like Nayanthara’s role is revolved around a serial killer whom she fights against. ‘What you can’t see, can kill you,’ goes the lines in the teaser. The one-minute 14 seconds long video will keep you hooked and it seems one can definitely expect a power packed performance from the actors.

Actor Ajmal also plays a pivotal role in the flick. Recently, it was Vignesh Shivan who revealed that Ajmal will be seen playing a key role in Netrikann. He had also shared the first look poster of Ajmal from the film.

High on action

Talking about the film, the makers had earlier revealed that Netrikann will be high on action and will be one of its kind. Reports are rife that the movie is a remake of Korean film Blind. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers with regard to the remake.

Netrikann is written and directed by Milind Rau. The film is bankrolled by director Vignesh Shivan under his home production banner Rowdy Films.

Release

The makers are yet to announce a release date. It is yet to be seen if the film will release on OTT platform or in theaters. Interestingly, 'Netrikann' title has been picked from Rajinikanth’s 1981 Tamil film directed by SP Muthuraman.