Ahaana Krishna tests positive for COVID-19

Ahaana Krishna has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress herself took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news.

What Ahaana said

In one of her Instagram story, Ahaana shared a photo of herself with a text mentioning that she tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. She also mentioed that she has quarantined herself.

"Tested positive for Corona a few days ago and have been in isolation enjoying my company more than ever since the past many days :)"

A look at 2020

Ahaana Krishna, who is quite active on social media platforms made a video sharing about the events that happened in 2020.

"So it's a quick round-up of what and all happened in my life in 2020. So Maldives, Chickenpox, Coronavirus, lockdown, YouTube channel, an Instagram story, cyberbully, love letter, a lot of love, a lot of hate, memes and trolls, unexpected movies, unexpected friendship, and I tested positive for Corona.. not today! A few days back (coughs). So 2021 let's see what you go there.. mmm?", she was heard saying.

On workfront

Ahaana will next be seen in Nancy Rani directed by Joseph Manu Joseph. She also has Pidikittapulli helmed by Jishnu Sreekandan which also stars Sunny Wayne.

Apart from these, she is also part of Dulquer Salmaan’s production film. The yet-to-be-titled film has Shine Tom Chacko and Dhruvan too in the lead roles. Prasobh Vijayan is helming the film which is scripted by Ratheesh Ravi.