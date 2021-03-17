Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Prithviraj, Joju George join for 'Star'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 17, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Prithviraj and Joju George has joined hands for Star. The first look poster of the movie has been released online.

 

Sharing the poster, Prithviraj wrote on his page:

RELATED ARTICLES

Presenting the first look poster of #Star! Glad to have been a small part of this film. All the best to #JojuGeorge, #SheeluAbraham, #AbrahamMathew, #DominDSilva and the entire team!

 

The poster also goes by the tagline, 'burst of myths'. The film also has Sheelu Abraham in an important role.

 

The shoot of Star had wrapped up recently and the film is currently in post-production.

 

Touted to be a psychological mystery, the film has Tharun Bhaskaran as the film’s cinematographer. Music is by M Jayachandran and Ranjin Raj. Domin D Silva had last directed the film Paipin Chuvattile Pranayam.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.