Prithviraj, Joju George join for 'Star'

Prithviraj and Joju George has joined hands for Star. The first look poster of the movie has been released online.

Sharing the poster, Prithviraj wrote on his page:

Presenting the first look poster of #Star! Glad to have been a small part of this film. All the best to #JojuGeorge, #SheeluAbraham, #AbrahamMathew, #DominDSilva and the entire team!

The poster also goes by the tagline, 'burst of myths'. The film also has Sheelu Abraham in an important role.

The shoot of Star had wrapped up recently and the film is currently in post-production.

Touted to be a psychological mystery, the film has Tharun Bhaskaran as the film’s cinematographer. Music is by M Jayachandran and Ranjin Raj. Domin D Silva had last directed the film Paipin Chuvattile Pranayam.