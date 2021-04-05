Malayalam
Actress Durga Krishna gets married to Arjun Raveendran

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 05, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Actress and dancer Durga Krishna entered into wedlock with producer and businessman Arjun Raveendran.

The marriage was held at Guruvayur Temple with close friends and family attending the ceremony following the Covid-19 protocol.

The duo had been in a relationship since past four years. 

Durga Krishna debuted in showbiz with the 2017 Prithviraj release 'Vimanam'. Some of her popular movies includes 'Pretham 2', 'Kuttymama' and her recent release 'Love Action Drama'.

Arjun is also associated with the film industry as he stepped into production with the Malayalam film Cuckoo.

Durga will be next seen in 'King Fish'. She is also part of Mohanlal-starrer Ram.

