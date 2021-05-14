Rajkummar Rao heaps praise on Joju George for his performance in Nayattu

Martin Prakkat's movie 'Nayattu’ is getting rave reviews from movie buffs and celebs. Many, in fact, called it as one of the best movies in recent times.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is the latest one to watch and applaud the movie. The actor recently messaged Joju George heaping praise on his performance in the film. Joju shared the message on his social media.

His message reads as, "What a brilliant performance sir. Loved the film also. More power to you. Keep inspiring us with such amazing performances sir." (sic.)

Looks like Joju is elated to get appreciation from Rajkummar Rao, who is one of his favourite actors.

Sharing the screenshot of the message, Joju wrote, "I don’t know what to say ..so touched ..it’s High for me ..soo happy .... it’s a great appreciation from one of my fav actor ..I can’t hold myself own ...this is my 1st award for nayattu ,thank you so much Rajkummar Rao." (sic.)

Joju played the role of Maniyan, a veteran policeman who himself becomes a victim.

‘Nayattu’ directed by Martin Prakkat is a hard-hitting social drama. The film also stars Kunchacko Boban and Nimisha Sajayan.