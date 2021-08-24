Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer: The enemies from the past are back

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 24, 2021 10:25 AM IST Updated: August 24, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

The first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is out and it brought back the villains from the past. The trailer dropped a day after the trailer allegedly leaked online.

Tom Holland reprises the role of Peter Parker and Spider-Man in No Way Home.

The trailer begins where we get to know that the identity of Peter Parker as spiderman is revealed. The troubled Peter asks for Dr Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) help in making everyone forget the real identity of Spider Man. Dr Strange casts a spell and enemies from Peter’s past return.

RELATED ARTICLES

We get to see a glimpse of Dr Octopus (Alfred Molina) along with Jamie Foxx’s Electro. We also hear the Green Goblin’s evil laugh as well.

Zendaya, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei reprise their roles from the previous movie.

Directed by Jon Watts Spider-Man: No Way Home will release on December 17 as a Christmas gift for Marvel fans.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.