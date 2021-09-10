Malayalam
Annaatthe first look out, Rajinikanth-starrer gets a release date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 10, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

The makers of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe took to Twitter unveiled the first look poster of the film. The poster features Rajinikanth in a traditional outfit with his stylish look.

Slated for a Deepavali release on November 4, the rural drama stars Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish, Khushbu, Meena, Soori and Robo Shankar in pivotal roles.

Director Siruthai Siva is collaborating for the first time with Rajinikanth in Annaatthe.

The film’s music is composed by D Imman. There were several reports that Annaatthe will release on Pongal this year. However, those plans couldn’t materialise as the shooting of Annaatthe was suspended after eight members of the crew tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Now, the makers are keen to release the film during Diwali.

