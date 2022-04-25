A voracious reader, John Paul always weaved wisdom into his screenplays

His 100 odd screenplays reflected the insatiable reader in him, and his language was clearly gleaned from those books. That’s why all the screenplays which he wrote for some of the finest directors of that time were so popular. He can be counted as one of the talented new wave writers who changed the course of Malayalam cinema in the 80s and 90s. He wowed Malayalees as a writer, orator, teacher and Television host.

John Paul has written the maximum number of screenplays for director Bharathan. He was also the favourite scriptwriter of IV Sasi, Joshi, KS Sethumadhavan, PG Vishwambaran, Mohan, Balu Mahendra and Kamal. He had deep knowledge of world cinema, theatre, music, and the history of art-music-theatre of Kochi and Kerala. During his last days, he was immersed in making a film on Mother Teresa in various languages. He was also writing a book on world cinema.

He has won several awards like the National award for Best film on Environmental conservation, film critics award for screenplay and documentary, state Television awards, and the International Federation of Film critics special Jury award. MT our anuyathra (A journey with MT), Prathishedham thane Jeevitham (Life itself is a protest), Ente Bharathan Thirakadhakal (My Bharathan screenplays), Swasthi (Peace), Kalathinu Munpe Nadannavar (Those who walked ahead of times), Ithalla Njan Agrahichirunna cinema (This was not the cinema I wanted), Kadhayithu Vasudevam (Vasu’s story), Shrishtiyude Kadha Shrishtavinteyum (The story of the creator and the creation), Madhu-Jeevithavum Darshanavum (Madhu—Life and views), Vismayanubhoothikalude Puravritham (Wonders of history), Pavithram Ee Smrithi (This memory is holy), PN Menon: Vigrahabanjakarkkoru Prathishta (An irreverent diety), Vasanthathinte Sandesha Vahakan (The messenger of springtime), Orma Vicharam (A walk down memory), Ormakalude Chamaram (The hand fan of memories) and Mayasmrithi (Magical memory) are some of his prominent books. It is ironic that he passed away on World Books day.

He had a huge circle of friends, which included MT Vasudevan Nair, Bharathan, Mohan, Padmarajan, Aravindan, Joshiy, KG George, Nedumudi Venu, Gopi and Sathyan Anthikad. He was also friends with his Maharajas college professor MK Sanu.