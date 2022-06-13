Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan visit Chettikulangara Bhagavathy temple

Actor Nayanthara who is in Kochi to meet her ailing mother visited the Chettikulangara Bhagavathy temple along with her husband and director Vignesh Shivan on Monday. The Sreedevi Vilasam Hindumatha Convention presented the couple with a gift on their arrival.

The duo who tied the knot on June 9 at Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram arrived in Kochi on June 12. The couple, reportedly enjoyed a cosy dinner outing at a restaurant in Kochi on Sunday along with Nayanthara's family.

The couple is expected to spend a few more days in Kerala after which they will return to Chennai. Nayanthara's and Vignesh Shivan's wedding was the talk of the town and was captured as a documentary by director Gautham Menon. It was then sold to Netflix, which reportedly brought the streaming rights of the function for a whopping Rs 2 crore. The couple had met on the sets of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' in 2015.