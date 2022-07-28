Malayalam
Dulquer Salmaan enthralls fans as he dances to 'Devadoothar Paadi'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 28, 2022 03:55 PM IST
Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan was in Kochi for the promotion of his movie 'Sita Ramam'. Video stills
Topic | Entertainment News

Dulquer Salmaan, who was in Kochi, for the promotion of his movie 'Sita Ramam' enthralled his fans after he replicated Kunchacko Boban's version of 'Devadoothar Paadi'. The young actor could be seen grooving exactly like Kunchacko on hearing the song during the promotion event.

The reproduced version of 'Devadoothar Paadi' for Kunchacko Boban's 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' went viral after the makers released the video recently. So far, it has garnered over six million views. Several celebrities took to their social media handle to replicate Kunchacko's dance.

The evergreen hit song 'Devadoothar Paadi' from the movie 'Kaathodu Kaathoram' has been reproduced by Dawn Vincent and sung by singer Biju Narayanan, while the chorus is by Gagul Joseph, Subramanyan K V, Ashok T Ponnappan, Siji Davis, Mable Prince, Melin Livero and Rincy Martin.

The original version was sung by K J Yesudas while the music was composed by Ouseppachan.

Recently, Ouseppachan had lauded Kunchacko's performance for the song, while also crediting him for making it trending in the present times.  

