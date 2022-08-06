There's a conspiracy to degrade 'Sabash Chandra Bose': Vishnu Unnikrishnan

Actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan has reacted strongly to the degrading against his latest film, ‘Sabash Chandra Bose’, which hit theatres on Friday. In a Facebook post, he mentioned that he is unable to fathom the logic behind degrading a film before its release. More than degrading a small film, he felt this would detrimentally affect the movie business.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan’s words

I can understand the degrading but I don’t understand the logic in degrading a film before its release. The film was released in Kerala on August 5 and the first shows were at 10 am but by 9 am there were cyber-attacks from certain English profiles. There were Pakistani profiles that had comments in English saying the film was bad. Though it’s a small film, clearly this is a deliberate move to degrade the film. This comes at a time when the families are showing an interest in the film after seeing the trailer, teaser, and promotions. We are sure such comments will be ignored once the film releases and there will be genuine responses.

More than destroying a small film, I am seeing this as a ploy to destroy the movie business. We are not big enough to talk about the international possibilities of this, but given the current conditions and questionable campaigns, the possibility of larger conspiracies cannot be ruled out. More than art, a lot of lives are dependent on cinema. Let’s stand with good movies. Johnny Antony and Vishnu Unnikrishnan play lead roles in ‘Sabash Chandra Bose’ directed by V C Abhilash. The film tells the story of Southern Kerala in the 1980s.