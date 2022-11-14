Nayanthara, Prithviraj-starrer 'Gold' a December release?

Malayali movie lovers have been eagerly waiting for the release of ‘Gold’ directed by Alphonse Puthren. Now, actor Baburaj has revealed that the much-awaited movie will hit the screens in December. Sharing a picture with Pritiviraj, from the sets of ‘Gold’, Baburaj wrote, “ GOLD..waiting…too long for perfection..its over now. Alphonse Puthren and team, Congratulations.. DECEMBER RELEASE.”

Earlier, Alphonse had said that the movie needs some last-minute finishing works for it to be perfect. When a social media user asked Alphonse whether ‘Gold’ has been ‘cooked’ yet, he replied that it was almost cooked and would serve it ‘hot’ when it is done.

Meanwhile, people have been dropping interesting comments below Baburaj’s post too. Most of them say that even though they trust Baburaj, they wouldn’t believe the news unless Alphonse himself says it. ‘Gold’ is jointly produced by Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

‘Gold’ would be Alphonse’s third outing after the incredibly successful movies ‘Neram’ and ‘Premam’. The movie boasts of the ensemble cast of Ajmal Ameer, Lalu Alex, Shammi Thilakan, Mallika Sukumaran, Shanti Krishna, Baburaj, Vinay Forrt, Chemban Vinod Jose, Jafar Idukki, Roshan Mathew, Jagadeesh, Saiju Kurup and Deepti Sati. Besides director, Alphonse has handled the editing, action choreography, visual effects, animation and colour grading too.