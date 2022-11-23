Makers announce 'Gold' release date. God, don't let there be anymore twists, writes producer

Prithviraj and Nayanthara starrer 'Gold', which had been delayed due to technical issues is all set for release. Producer Listin Stephen announced the news on his Facebook page. Though there were speculations that the film will release in December, there was no official confirmation from the makers about the exact release date.

Now, Listin himself announced the date on his social media page. According to him, the film will hit theatres on December 1. The film features Nayanthara and Prithviraj in the lead and is touted to be an action film.

Though filmmaker Alphonse Puthren had announced the movie would be an Onam release, he later said the release date had to be postponed since some work is still pending. There are a lot of expectations around the film as this will be Alphonse's first release in seven years. His last work 'Premam' had gone to be a blockbuster.

“Seen several twists in films, but now it's happening even with film releases. The film will start running in theatres from December 1. Dear God, don't let there be anymore twists,” wrote Listin. The film is co-produced by Supriya Menon.