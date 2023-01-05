Malayalam
'Varisu' and 'Thunivu' to clash at box office on this date. Know when

January 05, 2023
For Tamil movie aficionados, the next week is all set to be a treat. Makers of both'Varisu' starring Vijay and 'Thunivu' starring Ajith have announced the release date of both the films. Though there were rumours that the films would be a Pongal release, the dates were not confirmed by the filmmakers till recently.

Now, we hear that both the films will hit theatres on January 11 (Wednesday). It was H Vinod and his team who had first announced that 'Thunivu' will release on January 11. 'Thunivu' starring Ajith and Manju Warrier revolves around a bank heist with guns, action, car chases, water jets, bombs, brains and beauty. The trailer of the film released on December 31, 2022.

Though it was anticipated that 'Varisu' would hit theatres on January 12, now the makers have revealed that the film will hit theatres on January 11, on the same day that 'Thunivu' is set to release. This is not the first time that the films of both superstars are releasing on the same date. 'Kushi' and 'Unnai Kodu Ennai Tharuven' and 'Bhagavathi' and 'Villain' are some of them.

Meanwhile, the trailers of both the films are receiving a lot of positive feedback on social media.

