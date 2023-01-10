Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' joins Oscar race, qualifies for two categories

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 10, 2023 01:40 PM IST
Kantara movie poster
Recently, Amazon Prime had started streaming the film in various languages, including Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. Video stills | YouTube
Topic | Entertainment News

Los Angeles: Rishab Shetty's blockbuster film 'Kantara' has made it to the list of 301 feature films eligible for Oscars. The list, published by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), includes 301 feature films eligible for Oscars with Indian films 'RRR', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'The Kashmir Files' making the cut.

The list includes movies that can officially compete in various categories but merely featuring in the list does not guarantee that the film will advance in the final nominations of the Academy Awards, to be announced on January 24. 'Kantara' joined the Oscars race for Best Picture and Best Actor.

Pan Nalin's 'Chhello Show' (Last Film Show), India's official Oscar entry, also features in the list along with Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files', Marathi titles 'Me Vasantrao' and 'Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi', R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', 'Iravin Nizhal' and Kannada movie 'Vikrant Rona'.

RELATED ARTICLES

Documentaries 'All That Breathes' by Shaunak Sen and Kartiki Gonsalves' 'The Elephant Whisperers' are also part of the list.

From the listed films, four entries -- 'Chhello Show', 'RRR', 'All That Breathes' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' -- have already made it to the Oscars shortlists for four categories.

In the shortlist for 10 categories which AMPAS unveiled in December, "Chhello Show" made it to the best international film segment, while "Naatu Naatu" from the blockbuster "RRR" found a place in the music (original song) category.

"All That Breathes" was included in the documentary feature shortlist and "The Elephant Whisperers" in the documentary short category.

This is perhaps the first time India has made it to four Oscar shortlists, the stage before nominations.

 

(with inputs from PTI)

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.