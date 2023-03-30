Ponniyin Selvan Part-2 trailer: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram steal the show

The trailer of 'Ponniyin Selvan 2', the sequel to Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan' is out now. The trailer was launched at a grand function at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. The event was presided by Kamal Haasan, while the entire cast and crew attended the launch. Aishwarya Rai, who plays Nandini, the antagonist in the film, greeted her fans in Tamil.

The trailer of the film has already been viewed 3 million times and is receiving rave reviews on social media. Many have praised Aishwarya Rai's look and performance in the trailer. Even the chemistry between Aishwarya and Vikram, who plays Aditha Karikalan, is also receiving appreciation.

The trailer starts with news about Arulmozhi's death. Arulmozhi, played by Jayam Ravi, is Ponniyin Selvan, son of Sundara Chozhar, the king of the Chola kingdom. Prakash Raj plays Sundara Chozhar.

The trailer promises there will be plenty of action and twists in the sequel. Nandini is exacting her revenge on Aditha Karikalan, who was in love with Nandini.

The film also features Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Aishwarya Lekshmi as Poonguzhali, Jayaram as Azhwarikadiyan Nambi among others. The film, produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, will hit theatres on April 28.