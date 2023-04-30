Abhishek Bachchan gives befitting reply to troll who asked him to let Aishwarya work

Abhishek Bachchan has shut down a troll who questioned his wife's career choices. After praising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest film "Ponniyin Selvan 2" on Twitter, one person commented, "Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya." Abhishek promptly responded, "Sir, she certainly doesn't need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves." This is not the first time Abhishek has faced criticism over his wife's professional life, but he knows how to handle trolls with grace.

Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves. — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) April 29, 2023

Abhishek and Aishwarya have shared the screen in multiple films, such as Guru, Dhoom 2, and Raavan. Abhishek is now gearing up to appear in R Balki's upcoming film, Ghoomer.