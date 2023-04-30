Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan gives befitting reply to troll who asked him to let Aishwarya work

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 30, 2023 01:00 PM IST Updated: April 30, 2023 03:57 PM IST
Abhishek and Aishwarya
Abhishek is now gearing up to appear in R Balki's upcoming film, Ghoomer. Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Abhishek Bachchan has shut down a troll who questioned his wife's career choices. After praising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest film "Ponniyin Selvan 2" on Twitter, one person commented, "Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya." Abhishek promptly responded, "Sir, she certainly doesn't need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves." This is not the first time Abhishek has faced criticism over his wife's professional life, but he knows how to handle trolls with grace.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have shared the screen in multiple films, such as Guru, Dhoom 2, and Raavan. Abhishek is now gearing up to appear in R Balki's upcoming film, Ghoomer.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.