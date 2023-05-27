Baseless rumours: Producer Suresh Kumar on relationship rumours about daughter Keerthy

Producer Suresh Kumar has clarified through a video that rumours of his daughter Keerthy Suresh dating Farhan Bin Likhayath are baseless. He stated that they are just good friends and urged the media not to circulate unfounded information about people, as it makes life difficult for them. The video was shared on BJP leader Shobha Surendran's Facebook page. Soon after the rumours started, Keerthy also went on record to affirm that they are only friends.

'Fake news about my daughter Keerthy Suresh is being circulated on online media platforms. It has been falsely claimed that she is dating someone and is preparing for marriage. That's completely untrue. He is a close friend of Keerthi. When she posted a birthday wish for him, a Tamil magazine fabricated a story around it, which was then picked up by other media outlets. Many people called me seeking clarification about this misinformation. It's truly disheartening! Please allow us to live in peace. It hurts to hear such rumours. I will be the first to inform everyone when we finalize her wedding plans.

I personally know Farhan, and he has accompanied us on shopping trips in the Gulf. He also has a family, and these rumours can have an impact on him too. This is a terrible thing to do. I made this video because many friends wanted to know the truth behind this news. Please refrain from spreading baseless rumours,' said Suresh Kumar.