If someone were to develop Eisoptrophobia, the fear of mirrors, from watching a movie, it would undoubtedly be 'Mirrors' released in 2008. Featuring Kiefer Sutherland in the lead role, the film places mirrors at the forefront. Imagine if the reflections in the mirrors turned sinister, behaving strangely and posing a lethal threat. This premise constitutes the core plot of the movie.

The film commences with intense and violent scenes, setting the tone for escalating brutality throughout. Kiefer Sutherland takes on the role of Ben Carson, a suspended police detective. Carson finds himself working at Mayflower, a luxury department store that fell victim to a devastating fire a few years prior. Ben begins to observe peculiar occurrences in the mirrors, such as discovering handprints solely on the reflective side. He also witnesses a door ajar in the reflection, while in reality, the mirror remains closed. As viewers, our heartbeats quicken, sensing an imminent unpredictability, as we become aware that the mirrors within the Mayflower are far from ordinary.

The film's notable strength lies in its sustained delivery of the scary element, ensuring there's no relaxation period. In 'Mirrors', the anticipation of unexpected events is constant, with nearly all mirrors acting up, not just those in Mayflower. A pivotal scene involving Ben's sister Angie stands out as an exceptionally intense and horrifying moment, leaving a lasting, gory impression.

While many movies may lose their charm over time, 'Mirrors' stands out as an exception. The theme remains remarkably fresh, leaving viewers questioning whether the mirrors are inherently evil or possessed by something. The mysterious spelling of 'ESSEKER' to Ben and other victims adds an intriguing layer, with the revelation about its connection to mirrors unfolding at the movie's conclusion. Admittedly, 'Mirrors' has its faults, but it can be regarded as one of the commendable attempts in the horror genre.