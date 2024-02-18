'Bramayugam' pathway scene conjures memories of 'Inception' | The Haunted Column

Mammootty's film 'Bramayugam', helmed by director Rahul Sadasivan, is enjoying a successful run in theatres. Both audiences and critics are lauding the film for its compelling performances and engaging storyline. While it's too early to dive into the plot details, one particular scene has drawn attention for its resemblance to a sequence from the Hollywood movie 'Inception'. Although visually similar, the scenes serve different narrative purposes. For those who haven't seen the film yet, we advise against reading further.

The scene in question revolves around Arjun Ashokan's character and Sidharth Bharathan's character, finding themselves ensnared within the twisting pathways of the mana. As the walls begin to rotate, disorienting their sense of direction, the situation grows increasingly precarious. This scenario bears a striking resemblance to a memorable moment in 'Inception', specifically the hallway fight sequence featuring Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

In 'Inception', Leonardo DiCaprio and his team navigate the dream world while being asleep in a moving car, which abruptly derails, causing the environment, including the hallway where Joseph Gordon-Levitt's character is located, to tilt and twist in response to the impact. This scene isn't inherently frightening and lacks any horror elements. It's evident that Christopher Nolan intended it to be more about science than inducing fear.

Returning to 'Bramayugam', the pathway scene bears a striking resemblance, yet with a distinct focus on evoking supernatural elements rather than scientific concepts. In the film, the mana itself is depicted as wielding a malevolent force, aiming to induce a sense of claustrophobia. As the walls of the mana begin to rotate, the effect intensifies, instilling a palpable sense of impending dread as if some ominous event is imminent.

Also, the film's monochromatic palette intensifies the feeling of being trapped in a confined space. As the walls begin to rotate around Sidharth Bharathan's character, they close in on Arjun Ashokan's character. While Sidharth's character is on a quest for something, Arjun's character is desperately attempting to evade the encroaching walls, heightening the sense of terror and claustrophobia.

Both the scenes in 'Inception' and 'Bramayugam' shine in their own unique ways. It would be unfair to suggest that the scene in 'Bramayugam' was inspired by 'Inception' because each scene holds distinct value and significance within its respective film.