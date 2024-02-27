Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'fan girl' moment with Mammootty sends social media into overdrive

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photo with Mammootty has sent social media into overdrive with fans wondering whether the two are doing a film together. Others were overjoyed to see their favourite stars together in one frame. Samantha shared the photo on her Instagram handle with the caption: 'My favourite,' clearly indicating that she is a fan of the veteran actor.

Samantha, who was last seen in 'Kushi', has acted alongside Mammootty's son and actor Dulquer Salmaan in the 2018 movie 'Mahanati'. The latest photo appears to have been taken during a photo shoot for a film.In the photo, Mammootty wore a simple, off-white coloured shirt with pink hues, while Samantha looked beautiful in a light green dress. She followed the post with a photo of Fahadh Faasil, which she captioned, 'Another favourite'.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is on a roll with several back-to-back blockbusters in Malayalam cinema. The actor was recently seen in the experimental flick 'Bramayugam', as the seasoned tantrik Kodumon Potti. Prior to that, the veteran actor was seen in 'Kannur Squad' and 'Kaathal-The Core'.