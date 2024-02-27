Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'fan girl' moment with Mammootty sends social media into overdrive

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 27, 2024 12:11 PM IST
Samantha was seen together with actor and Mammootty's son Dulquer Salman in the 2018 movie 'Mahanati'. Photos | Instagram (samantharuthprabhuoffl)
Topic | Entertainment News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photo with Mammootty has sent social media into overdrive with fans wondering whether the two are doing a film together. Others were overjoyed to see their favourite stars together in one frame. Samantha shared the photo on her Instagram handle with the caption: 'My favourite,' clearly indicating that she is a fan of the veteran actor.

Samantha, who was last seen in 'Kushi', has acted alongside Mammootty's son and actor Dulquer Salmaan in the 2018 movie 'Mahanati'. The latest photo appears to have been taken during a photo shoot for a film.In the photo, Mammootty wore a simple, off-white coloured shirt with pink hues, while Samantha looked beautiful in a light green dress. She followed the post with a photo of Fahadh Faasil, which she captioned, 'Another favourite'.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is on a roll with several back-to-back blockbusters in Malayalam cinema. The actor was recently seen in the experimental flick 'Bramayugam', as the seasoned tantrik Kodumon Potti. Prior to that, the veteran actor was seen in 'Kannur Squad' and 'Kaathal-The Core'.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE