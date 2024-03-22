'Blue Star': This Ashok Selvan starrer is a must-watch for fans of socially relevant cricket movies

Pa Ranjith's involvement in films addressing class and caste issues is well-known. 'Blue Star', featuring Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian and produced by Pa Ranjith, continues in this vein, exploring the complexities of caste dynamics within sports, particularly cricket.

The film revolves around the intense rivalry between two cricket teams hailing from Arakkonam. One team, known as 'colony pasanga', comprises individuals from lower castes, while the other, 'oor theru pasanaga', consists of members from higher castes. Ranjith (played by Ashok Selvan) leads the colony pasanga team, while Shanthnu Bhagyaraj portrays the captain of the oor theru pasanaga team.

If you're in search of a compelling movie to binge-watch this weekend, 'Blue Star' is the perfect choice. Directed by debutant S. Jayakumar, this film offers an effective viewing experience and skillfully addresses its themes. One notable aspect of the movie is its direct approach to the central topics without unnecessary detours. Right from the start, viewers are introduced to the longstanding rivalry between the two teams, solely based on their social status.

The movie commences with minor squabbles between two rival teams, gradually unveiling the shared experience of discrimination they face from society's higher echelons. However, a significant critique lies in the decision to darken the complexion of actors like Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu to depict them as lower-class individuals, a common yet contentious practice in the industry. The on-screen rapport between Ashok Selvan and Keerthi shines, bolstered by the real-life spark of their recent marriage. Regrettably, Keerthi's character feels underutilized and abruptly cut short, leaving her sidelined in the story.

The movie effectively portrays the theme of class differences. The anger, sadness, and humiliation experienced by Ranjith and his team are shown beautifully. Throughout the film, there are instances where people around them are reminded of their lower status and are denied equal opportunities. This serves as a reminder to the audience that such inequalities still exist today.

The movie should be considered a great comeback for Shanthnu, who has taken on the role and delivered a very convincing performance. The music also adds a beautiful layer to the story, especially songs like 'Railin Oligal'. However, one thing to note is that, even though the movie is convincing and good, there is a certain spark missing. There's a particular energy you get when watching movies like 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' or 'Jersey' that's absent in 'Blue Star'. Nevertheless, it's still a decent watch. If you are a fan of decent cricket movies that address an important cause, do check out 'Blue Star'. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.