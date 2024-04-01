Sara Ali Khan asks paparazzi to respect her privacy while distributing meals to underprivileged

Sara Ali Khan is frequently photographed around the city and is known for never shying away from the cameras. However, during a recent incident in Mumbai, she was spotted distributing meals to the underprivileged. On this occasion, she requested the paparazzi not to photograph her. Stepping out of her car with a bag of food, Sara began distributing it to people sitting at the corner of the road. Interestingly, she was observed asking the photographers not to take pictures.

When Sara noticed the cameras, she became visibly disturbed and firmly told the photographers not to shoot her. In the viral videos, Sara was seen stating, “Please mat karo (do not record).” Many users came out in support of her in the comment section. One user commented, "She's uncomfortable. And she's requesting you to stop taking pictures. You are unbothered by her discomfort." Another user commented, "Remember when Diana was pleading with the paparazzi to leave her alone yet they chased her to death?? Remember when Britney asked the paparazzi to leave her alone yet they mocked her at her most vulnerable state??? Yes, that's what paparazzi is, they don't have humanity".