Fan-favourite 'Mirzapur' returns for explosive third season on July 5

The fan-favourite action-crime-thriller series 'Mirzapur' is set to return with its third season on July 5. This season will feature 10 episodes, with higher stakes and a broader scope. 'Mirzapur' follows the story of Akhandanand Tripathi, also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, a mafia don and the fictional ruler of Mirzapur in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, played by Pankaj Tripathi. The series stars an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha. Ritesh Sidhwani, the producer, said in a statement: "

The first two seasons of 'Mirzapur' received phenomenal response and love from our fans, both in India and around the world, which has been truly heartening and humbling. This overwhelming support is what motivates us to keep pushing our boundaries and delivering exceptional content.” He further mentioned, “Our collaboration with Prime Video is a testament to this success, and we are committed to continuing to deliver compelling stories that strike a chord with audiences. We can't wait for viewers to dive back into the quintessential world of 'Mirzapur' and experience the thrilling ride that awaits them in season 3." Produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment, the series is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. 'Mirzapur' will drop on Prime Video on July 5.

