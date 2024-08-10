Mohanlal did a good work. It was hard to stand by and let people insult him: Siddique

AMMA General Secretary Siddique spoke out about the personal attacks against actor Mohanlal, who had recently visited survivors of the Wayanad landslide tragedy. Siddique stated that he decided to take action against those defaming Mohanlal by filing a case with the police, in his capacity as both a colleague and the leader of the AMMA organization. He emphasized that personal attacks against actors are unwarranted.

"This has been going on for some time now. It is true that India gained independence in 1947, but that does not give anyone the right to attack or encroach on another person's personal space. We have liberty, which is controlled freedom, and people should respect that personal space," he said.

Siddique added that it is important to keep a check on YouTubers who believe they can defame any actor or movie. He specifically thanked the police for their efforts to take action against those who defamed actor Mohanlal.

Recently, a blogger known as 'Chekuthan' was taken into custody for derogatory comments against Mohanlal, based on Siddique's complaint.