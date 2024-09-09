Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati join forces for multilingual epic 'Kaantha'

Following the pan-Indian success of Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer Salmaan is set to star in a new film titled Kaantha. This major multilingual project is being produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films in partnership with Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media.

From left: Samuthirakani, Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse, Dulquer Salmaan and Venkatesh. Photo: Special Arrangement

The film is directed by Selvaraghavan, renowned for his work on the Netflix documentary series The Hunt for Veerappan. Tamil Prabha has penned the screenplay for Kaantha. The film’s ceremonial launch took place at the Ram Naidu Studios in Hyderabad.

Kaantha marks Wayfarer Films' debut into non-Malayalam cinema, despite the company's strong track record in Malayalam films. The movie is set in 1950s Madras and features an impressive cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani, and Bhagyashri Borse.