Horror meets satire in 'Late Night with the Devil': A Halloween special like no other | The Haunted Column

Directed by Australian filmmakers Colin and Cameron Cairnes, Late Night with the Devil features David Dastmalchian in a standout role, offering a fresh take on the horror genre. This cleverly executed found-footage film blends authentic frights with witty moments, setting it apart from conventional horror flicks. Rather than focusing solely on viewing television, it delves into the intricacies of its creation.

The story follows Jack Delroy, a rival of Johnny Carson, who hosts the late-night talk show Night Owls. Once a comforting presence for sleepless viewers, Jack’s show has seen a significant drop in ratings since the tragic passing of his wife. Desperate to regain his audience, Jack plans a groundbreaking Halloween special for October 31, 1977, unaware that this decision will unleash a sinister force into the homes of countless viewers.

The film sharpens its satire on themes such as media, dignity, honesty, and the value of human life, exploring how emotions can drive individuals to extreme lengths for higher ratings. Delroy invites several prominent figures from the occult, believing their presence will boost his show’s popularity, subtly commenting on human greed and the pursuit of success.

Over a year after its premiere, Late Night with the Devil has emerged as a cautionary tale cleverly disguised as a Halloween special. It weaves a sinister narrative set against the backdrop of a 1970s talk show, blending nostalgia with a critical examination of mainstream media issues.

David Dastmalchian delivers a compelling performance as the beleaguered host, balancing charm and desperation. Behind Delroy’s polished exterior lies a darkness that threatens to engulf him. As the night unfolds in chaos, his Faustian bargain becomes evident, serving as a warning about the dangers of ambition in the ruthless entertainment world.

Ultimately, Late Night with the Devil not only entertains but also provokes thought about the moral compromises made in the pursuit of success. Its clever blend of horror and humour invites viewers to reflect on the darker side of ambition while providing a chilling experience that lingers long after the credits roll. This innovative storytelling marks it as a noteworthy addition to the horror genre, ensuring its relevance in discussions about media ethics and personal integrity.