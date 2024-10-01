Vijay's 'Greatest Of All Time' locks OTT release date. Know details here

Vijay's latest film 'Greatest of All Time' (GOAT), has locked its OTT release date nearly a month post the film's release. The movie, directed by Venkat Prabhu, known for his previous films 'Mankatha' and 'Massu Engira Masilamani', had hit theatres on September 5 to lukewarm response from the public. However, the film managed to do well at the box-office, grossing Rs 447 crore globally. The movie collected Rs 200 crore from theatres in Tamil Nadu alone.

Recently, Venkat Prabhu expressed his gratitude to the audience for the film's success in theatres. "God is kind! Thanks to each and everyone of you who made our GOAT a mega blockbuster,” he wrote on X. The film comprises a star-studded ensemble, including Prabhu Deva, Prasanth, Jayaram, and Sneha. In the film, Vijay plays M S Gandhi, a SATS officer, whose life takes a dramatic turn following unforeseen family tragedies. Vijay appears in a dual role, adding an element of intrigue. On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the movie would start streaming on Netflix in various languages.

Though there were specuations that 'GOAT' would be Vijay's last film, the makers of 'Thalapathy69' announced that the shoot of Vijay's next film will begin on October 5.