Ajay Devgn unleashes 'Singham Again' trailer; fans call it a blockbuster in the making

Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated film Singham Again is set to hit theatres on Diwali, November 1. In a bid to build excitement ahead of the release, the director recently announced that the trailer will be unveiled soon. To amp up the buzz, Ajay Devgn shared a sneak peek that quickly went viral.

Ajay took to Instagram to share a video montage featuring the heroes from the Singham franchise. The compilation includes memorable moments from Ajay himself, as well as appearances by Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. In the video, Rohit Shetty mentions the importance of celebrating the festival with family, stating that Singham Again will be arriving just in time for Diwali. The final scene shows Ajay Devgn gazing at snow-capped mountains, leaving fans eager for his full look.

Singham Again marks the third instalment in the successful Singham franchise, which began with the original Singham in 2011, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both prior films enjoyed significant commercial success. This latest instalment will also feature a star-studded cast, including Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Notably, it will face competition at the box office from Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.