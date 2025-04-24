Priya Varrier is once again making waves on social media, this time thanks to the Ajith-starrer 'Good Bad Ugly'. The actress's dance in the movie has quickly turned into a sensation in Tamil cinema. The song 'Thottu Thottu Pesum', originally performed by Simran, was recreated in 'Good Bad Ugly'. Priya, dressed in a similar outfit to Simran and performing the same classic dance steps, has become the centre of attention, with her dance scenes going viral.

She thought it was real🫣💔pic.twitter.com/xJyNsJMnPd — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) April 23, 2025

In another twist, a video of Vijay congratulating Priya has also gone viral. This took place during a ceremony, where Vijay can be seen praising Priya's dance performance. He even requests her to replicate another step from Simran’s dance. Priya, in awe, asks to replay the video, expressing disbelief at the compliment.

The real twist comes when Priya asks, "Is this real?" The host replies, "No, this is an AI-generated video." Priya, visibly disappointed, responds, "This isn’t fair; it made my eyes well up." It turns out that Vijay’s original video message to his party members and fans had been edited and altered to make it seem like a personal message to Priya.