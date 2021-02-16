KSFE's latest promotion order upsets a section of staff

Kottayam: The Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) has been a successful undertaking of the state government. However, lax recruitments could eventually sully its credibility and dent its day-to-day operations. For instance, the move to promote people from the post of office attendant to junior assistant (clerk) has been taken by throwing all service norms to winds.

The finance department has issued an order with regard to this promotion. It will be carried out without any department-level exams.

The graduate office attendants’ have approached the high court against this order. The case will be considered again on February 25.

As per the current service norms, only those with graduation should be appointed as junior assistants. Besides, 10 per cent of posts have been set aside for those with tenth standard qualification if they have passed the departmental test. However, the new order has paved the way for promotions in violation of these norms.

This could help persons with a sixth-standard qualification who were appointed to the post of peon become junior assistants after qualifying the tenth standard equivalency exam.

KSFE chairman Adv. Peelipose Thomas told Manorama that a decision would be taken on the matter only after getting the High Court order.