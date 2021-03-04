Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Appointments row: Kerala HC stays govt move to regularise temporary staff

The Kerala High Court
The Kerala High Court. File photo: Manorama
Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 04, 2021 01:47 PM IST Updated: March 04, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the state government move to regularise temporary employees with service over 10 years in various self-governing institutions.

The order will apply to those appointments that have not yet been completed.

The court passed the order on six pleas including that of PSC rank-holders. It has also issued notices to various government departments.

RELATED ARTICLES

Justice Devan Ramachandran, who considered the batch of pleas, said the court will hear the matter on March 12. The court has also asked the government to take no further action on the matter till next hearing.

Senior counsel George Poonthottam appeared for petitioners.

Earlier, the LDF government had issued several orders regularising temporary staff who have 10 years of experience in various institutions.

The petitioners pleas were against the appointments in Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (KELTRON), Kerala Bamboo, Kattuvalli and Pandanus Leaf Workers Welfare Fund Board, Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT), Forest Industries( Travancore) Limited, Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority, Kerala State Youth Commission, Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (K-BIP), LBS Kerala, Women's Commission and State Council for Open and Lifelong Education - Kerala (SCOLE Kerala).

The Kerala Government came under pressure last month when a set of Last Grade Servants (LGS) rank holders camped in front of the Secratariat campus in Thiruvananthapuram since January seeking appointments and extension of their rank list in various Public Service Commission (PSC) exams. The agitation grew in strength with those who are in with a chance to get jobs in police and education departments joining the movement.

What intensified the agitation was the move to regularise 2,336 contract employees, who completed 10 years in service, in various departments and government-funded entities. The government’s contention was that the regularisation was carried out on humanitarian grounds.

Half of the agitating job seekers had called off their nearly one-and-a-half-month after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's nominee, Minister for Culture A K Balan, conceded a part of their demands during talks held in Thiruvananthapuram last week.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.