CPM now has to toil to elect expelled member Sindhumol from Piravom

Kochi: The CPM is facing an unusual crisis in the Piravom Legislative Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district as the Kerala Congress (Mani) candidate here was its member until a few days ago. The odd situation has embarrassed the leadership of the Left Democratic Front and has likely given an unexpected electoral advantage to the opposition United Democratic Front candidate who is most likely to be former minister Anoop Jacob of a fringe Kerala Congress outfit.

Sindhumol Jacob, who was associated with the Uzhavoor branch committe of the CPM for years, was handed the nomination to contest from Piravom by its new ally Kerala Congress (Mani) party, the other day.

Soon, a post by the area secretary in a social media group of CPM members in Piravom added to the confusion. It stated that the candidate, who is a CPM member in Uzhavoor area of Kottayam district, was earlier expelled from the party. How often does a CPM member fight the election on the symbol of another party?

Even though the post was deleted following opposition by some group members, it was already forwarded several times.

Later, the district leadership of the CPM learnt that a section of party members was planning a demonstration in Koothattukulam against Sindhumol and intervened. The Ernakulam district secretary C N Mohanan personally reached Koothattukulam and convened a meeting of the area committee, where the area secretary received a stern warning. After the meeting, it was decided to cancel the plan to take out the protest march.

In the evening, the area secretary posted a message on social media welcoming the LDF candidate and shared his photo along with that of the candidate, sparking another controversy. The candidate, who was planning to start campaigning on Friday, was urgently summoned to the constituency on Thursday itself and the electioneering started, but the LDF camp is depressed.

Senior CPM leader in the district P R Muraleedharan too reached the area and evaluated the situation. Meanwhile, the CPM Kottayam district committee fast-tracked her incomplete expulsion procedures and issued a formal statement confirming she is no longer a member of the party. The branch committee had expelled her after the Kerala Congress announced her candidature, and the area committee had ratified the decision on Thursday.

The LDF has now almost written of its chances even as efforts are on to put a decent challenge to the UDF.

The state leadership of the CPM has issued instructions to ensure the full support of the party to the campaign of the Kerala Congress (M) candidate. However, that is easier said than done as Sindhumol's new party has a limited presence in Piravom; hence the task of carrying out campaigning rests with the CPM activists in the area. It has to be seen whether they would give their whole-hearted support to the LDF candidate.

Sindhumol is currently a CPM-backed block panchayat member from Uzhavoor.