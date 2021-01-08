New WhatsApp privacy policy: How it affects users like you and me?

Did you recently get a notification on WhatsApp asking you to update its service and privacy policy? How many of you did not even give it a read, but still clicked on the "I agree" button?

Well, popular messaging app WhatsApp updated its terms of service and privacy policy recently. The new update is regarding how it processes user data and is said to partner with Facebook to offer seamless integrations across the multiple products of the social media giant.

Users have received in-app prompts informing them of the update in terms of use that take effect on February 8, 2021.

So, here is what WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy means to users like us. The message that came across to the users noted that the key updates include more information about WhatsApp's service and how it processes its user data, how businesses can use Facebook-hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats and how WhatsApp partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the company products.

But if you are unhappy with this and wishes to refuse the new update, you may leave WhatsApp forever!

What next

In its new privacy policy, WhatsApp said it works with third-party service providers and other Facebook companies to help it operate, provide, improve, understand, customise, support and market its services.

What all information

Status, group names and icons, frequency and duration of activities, and whether a user is online, all such information will continue to be held by WhatsApp.

The platform will also collect data from the new payment feature, including processing method, transactions and shipment data. It will also collect and share location, device model, operating system, battery level and browser details. Basically, every move of a person using WhatsApp can be tracked from now.

Impact on users

India is among the biggest market for the platform with over 400 million users. More than 175 million people message a WhatsApp Business account every day globally and more than 40 million people, including more than 3 million in India, view a business' catalogue each month.

Facebook has already built large data centres to keep information related to millions of people. These data are shared with other companies as well.

WhatsApp claims that the information that is received from users will be used to help operate, provide, improve, understand, customise, support, and market services including Facebook company products. This includes helping improve infrastructure and delivery systems; improving user experience; and providing integrations across the company's products.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has in the past indicated towards a connected, interoperable system where WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger can be used interchangeably.

The last time WhatsApp updated its privacy policy globally was in 2016. WhatsApp ain't any more a free messaging app. And as the quote from Netflix documentary Social Dilemma sums up, "If you are not paying for the product, then you are the product."

(With inputs from PTI)