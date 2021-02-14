Malayalam
FASTag declared mandatory from Monday midnight

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 14, 2021 09:01 PM IST
Topic | Fasttrack

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Sunday announced that all lanes in the fee plazas on national highways will be declared as FASTag lanes.

The new rule will be in effect from midnight on Monday.

Any vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicle without valid, functional FASTag entering these lanes shall pay a fee equivalent to two times the fee applicable to that category.

In a statement issued earlier today, the Ministry clarified that this was done to further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide a seamless passage through the fee plazas.

The Ministry had mandated fitment of FASTag with effect from January 1, 2021.

