Remembering BPL colour TVs: How TPG Nambiar's Kerala brand redefined Indian living spaces

In the 1990s, the British Physical Laboratories, popularly known as the BPL, was a familiar name and a proud fixture in living rooms across India. The BPL colour television sets still evoke a sense of nostalgia for countless Indians, who remember it as a mark of quality and innovation.

At the heart of BPL's success was T P G Nambiar, who transformed the company established in Palakkad into one of India's top electronics brands. Nambiar passed away on Thursday at the age of 94. Under his leadership, BPL became a market leader in consumer electronics and telecommunications and left an indelible mark on Kerala's industrial landscape.

BPL introduced Indians to large-screen TVs and VCRs. Colour televisions entered the Indian market during the 1982 Asian Games, and BPL seized the opportunity and quickly emerged as a standout name in the market. With manufacturing plants in Palakkad and Bengaluru, BPL established a robust production base.

The rise of BPL

T P G Nambiar entered the electronics industry equipped with his experiences from the UK and the US. In 1961, he took over British Physical Laboratories, renaming it BPL Limited. Initially focused on producing electrocardiograph machines and panel meters, BPL soon expanded into consumer goods, introducing products of international standards to the Indian market.

In the 1990s, BPL ventured into televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines. Known for their durability, elegant designs, and technological standards, BPL products became the favourite brand of Indian households. Their television sets and refrigerators became part of many Indian families.

In the 1980s, BPL enhanced its technological edge by joining hands with Sanyo Electric, Japan. By the late 1990s and early 2000s, BPL was flourishing, registering an impressive annual turnover of Rs 2500 crores. In 2002 alone, the company sold several lakhs of television sets across India.

Challenges and a strong comeback

Even as BPL reached the height of its popularity, it also faced formidable challenges. In the 1990s, the Central Government opened the Indian market to foreign companies, allowing South Korean giants like Samsung and LG to enter with new, advanced technology.

Despite this intense competition, BPL held its ground, though internal challenges began to strain the company. Family disputes over business direction eventually led to legal battles, which hindered BPL's operations. Gradually, these factors contributed to the company's decline, pushing it to the market's periphery.

However, in 2015-16, BPL made a strong comeback under the leadership of Ajith Nambiar. In addition to manufacturing medical equipment and printed circuit boards (PCBs), the company began focusing heavily on the consumer goods sector. Beyond TVs and air conditioners, it expanded its product line up significantly.

Today, BPL offers various products, including LED TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, mixer grinders, washing machines, wireless headsets, Bluetooth neckbands, fans, and home theatre systems. The company also maintains a presence in telecommunications, medical products, and PCBs.

Ajith Nambiar, the current Chairman and Managing Director, is the son of T P G Nambiar. In 2023-24, BPL reported a gross profit of Rs 13.40 crores and a turnover of Rs 71.93 crores, a significant increase from the previous financial year's figures of Rs 5.05 crores in profit and Rs 62.10 crores in turnover.

The company is also publicly listed, trading on the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange. Its total market value is currently Rs 530 crores. Today, the stock price fell by 1.6 per cent to Rs 108.05 per unit. Over the last five years, BPL has seen remarkable growth, gaining 460 per cent. In the past year alone, the company's stocks achieved a 30 per cent increase.

