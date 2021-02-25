After backlash from scientists, Centre withdraws order to seek approval for webinars

The Centre has withdrawn a controversial order that required scientists and researchers participating in online, international scientific seminars and conferences to get prior clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“In view of the easing of restrictions on travel and assembly of people guidelines issued regarding political clearance for international conferences/seminars/training etc due to COVID-19 pandemic are no longer applicable.

All such events will however continue to be governed by the same rules and regulations applicable to political clearances prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said an office order issued by the Ministry of External Affairs late on Wednesday.

These rules are available on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs governing conferences, the MEA note says.

The development came after harsh criticism from the scientific community.

According to scientists, the guidelines were too broad and vague and would have made it impossible for many to participate in online conferences without contravening the law.

It applied to a wide ambit of topics that included “...security of the Indian state, border, North East States, J&K, or any other issues which are clearly/purely related to India’s internal matters”.

The previous order was issued by the Ministry of Education on January 31, based on the guidelines originally issued by the MEA on November 25.