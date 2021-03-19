Will Nagarathna be the first woman CJI in 2027? Collegium to decide

New Delhi: All eyes are on the Supreme Court Collegium over what decision it would take about Karnataka High Court Judge B V Nagarathna, who is being considered for elevation to the apex court. If elevated to the Supreme Court now, Nagarathna could go on to become the first woman Chief Justice of India in 2027.

The Collegium, which includes Justices N V Ramana, Rohinton Fali Nariman, U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, is considering the names of High Court judges for elevation to the SC. After Chief Justice S A Bobde retires, N V Ramana, U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud would have the seniority. After that in 2027, Nagarathna will be ahead in terms of seniority.

Nagarathna's father E S Venkataramiah was the Chief Justice of India in 1989. D Y Chandrachud's father Y V Chandrachud had also been the Chief Justice.

Bobde has put forth the names of three High Court Chief Justices and two women judges for five vacancies. Though the Collegium met the other day, it failed to reach a consensus.

Although there are other senior judges in the High Courts, discussions began after Nagarathna's name was put up before the Collegium.

Bobde has been in the post of Chief Justice for 14 months. With just one month left for his retirement, Bobde is looking to recommend the names for elevation to the top court.

But in 2015, Chief Justice H L Dattu had retired without giving any recommendations.