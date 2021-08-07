Here’s how to download COVID-19 vaccination certificate via WhatsApp

New Delhi: Covid vaccination certificates can now be downloaded through the popular online messaging tool WhatsApp too.
The WhatsApp chatbot is available for download on MyGov Corona HelpDesk (https://www.mygov.in/covid-19) launced by the central government.
This facility is available only on the WhatsApp account of the number that has been registered with CoWIN - the government's web portal for COVID-19 vaccination registration.
Follow these steps:
• Save the number '9013151515' on your phone and open it on WhatsApp.
• Type 'Download certificate' and send the message.
• OTP will be sent to the phone. Send this as reply to the message on WhatsApp.
• The names of those registered on CoWIN with this number will appear.
• Type the number against the person whose certificate you want to download, and the certificate will be sent in the PDF format.
• Type ‘Menu’ and you will get more services.