Congress to hold 3-day 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' from May 13

IANS
Published: April 25, 2022 06:54 PM IST
Sonia Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi addresses a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party. PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said that it will hold a three-day brainstorming session -- 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' -- in Udaipur from May 13 and the focus would be the 2024 elections.

The party said, "Congress President has decided to convene the Chintan Shivir of the Indian National Congress 'Nav Sankalp' in Udaipur on May 13th, 14th and May 15, 2022. About 400 Congressmen and women from every state will participate."

"The focus of the deliberations will be on the current political and economic situation and the challenges they pose to our society. Issues relating to the welfare and well-being of kisans and khet mazdoors, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, religious and linguistic minorities, women social justice and empowerment and youth will also be discussed in detail.

"In addition, matters relating to organisational restructuring and strengthening will also be examined," said the statement.

The Chintan Shivir will also deliberate on the broad strategy of the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

