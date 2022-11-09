For Cong and AAP, secularism means hatred towards Hinduism: BJP leader

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on the Congress and the AAP over some controversial remarks by their leaders about religion, saying secularism for them meant expressing hatred towards Hinduism.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also took on the Congress for questioning the use of lotus in G20 logo, saying it was chosen as the national flower during the Congress government.

He called the Congress' reservations about the usage of lotus symbol in G20 logo an "insult" to Hinduism as the flower is associated with deities Lakshmi and Saraswati.

"The opposition party should know that lotus is the national flower and it was selected by the Congress government. So, the current generation of its leaders should have some respect for their ancestors' decision."

Trivedi also sought to know the Congress' credentials from Rahul Gandhi, after the party's Karnataka working president Satish Jarkiholi allegedly remarked that the word 'Hindu' was derived from Persian and it meant "dirty". The saffron party also highlighted a mass conversion in Chattisgarh's Rajanandgaon, in which the city mayor from the Congress reportedly participated.

"What mantra is Rahul ji blowing in the ears of the people during his Bharat Jodo Yatra?...not to hesitate to hurt Hindu sentiments if that fetches votes?" Trivedi said during a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

He claimed that the Congress had once termed Hindus "terrorists", and now leaders of the "newest party" (AAP), too, were hurting the sentiments of Hindus. "Both these (AAP and Congress) proponents of secular politics express hatred and disrespect towards Hinduism and the feelings of Hindus. That for them is the meaning of secularism," Trivedi said.

"Now what do young politician (Rahul Gandhi) and 'bagula bhagat' (pretentious devout Arvind Kejriwal) have to say about the insensitive remarks of their party leaders? It shows their double character," he said.

The BJP leader also sought to know why the Bharat Jodo Yatra was not taken out in Gujarat, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.