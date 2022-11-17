Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Savarkar's grandson lodges complaint against Rahul Gandhi for `insulting' Savarkar

PTI
Published: November 17, 2022 04:55 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi giving a speech during his Bharat Jodo Yatra tour.
Rahul Gandhi giving a speech during his Bharat Jodo Yatra tour.
Topic | India

Mumbai: Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandson on Thursday registered a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly "insulting" Savarkar, police said.

Ranjit Savarkar, the late freedom fighter's grandson, in a complaint lodged at Shivaji Park police station here also demanded that Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole too should be booked for `making similar statements'.

No First Information Report has been registered yet, said a police official.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rahul Gandhi, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday, continued to target Savarkar accusing him of helping the British and writing mercy petitions to them out of fear.

Addressing a press conference at Wadegaon in Maharashtra's Akola district, Gandhi showed documents dating back to 1920 from government records, claiming that they contained a letter written by Savarkar to the British.

"No FIR has been registered. We are conducting further probe," said a police official.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.