10-year jail term for Lakshdweep MP, three others

Kochi: NCP leader and Lakshadweep MP Muhammad Faizal P P and four others including his brothers were sentenced to 10 years in jail in a case of attempt to murder.

The District and Sessions Court in Kavaratti also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on those convicted in the case registered against them in 2009.

According to the case, the MP and others attacked Padanath Salih, son-in-law of former Union Minister P M Sayeed, when they had reached their neighbourhood for intervening in a political issue during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

Faizal's counsel told Manorama News that the other accused in the case would move the Kerala High Court against the verdict of the local court.

With the conviction, Faizal will have to resign from the parliament as a member. In a 2013 verdict, the Supreme Court held that chargesheeted members of Parliament and MLAs, on conviction for offences, will be immediately disqualified from holding membership of the House without being given three months’ time for appeal, as was the case before.